City council April 27 set to review Ballinger Park design agreement, other contracts

In 2015, the city adopted the Ballinger Park Master Plan which segmented the park into zones — allowing for a phased approach to project planning, funding and installation. The east side of the park is designated as an active areas with water access, a fishing pier and play structure. The athletic fields to the north create a second area for active play with athletic fields suitable for both soccer, baseball and other field activities.

The Ballinger Park viewing platform and trails project is the third zone. Located on the park’s west side, it includes creating pathways and installing a viewing platform for park users to observe wildlife and ecological habitat.

The city published a request for qualifications in January 2023 and received two submittals in response. After evaluation, Berger Partnership was determined qualified and selected to move forward into scope development and contract negotiations, with a proposed cost of $399,939.

In other business, the council is scheduled to review:

— A contract agreement with Otak for $499, 850 to assist with the city’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan update.=