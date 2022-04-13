City council April 14 set to hear update of development activities

The Mountlake Terrace City Council, among other items at its April 14 work/study session, will review an update of development activities from 2021.
Additional items on Thursday night’s agenda include:
– Review of 2024 Major Comprehensive Plan process
– Review of city policies and amending resolutions for public records and social media
– Update on council remote attendance
– Discuss public comment policy
– Discussion of Snohomish County 911 caucus representative board member and alternate
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the number to call is 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting over the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (892 6675 3676) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (041422).
To submit written public comment beforehand, email your remarks to cityhall@mltwa.gov or mail comments to City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. All written public comments must be received by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting to be acknowledged that night. Reference “Public Comment for (Insert Meeting Date) City Council Meeting” on your correspondence. The city clerk will read a summary of public comments in the meeting.
To provide verbal comments during the public comments agenda item at the meeting, please use the hand raise tool in Zoom or *9 if participating by telephone (press *6 to unmute).
The complete agenda can be viewed here.
