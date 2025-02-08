City council approves salary schedule for non-represented staff 

The Mountlake Terrace City Council Feb. 6 reviewed and unanimously approved the 2025-2026 salary schedule for non-represented staff.

The schedule included some new positions and a 3% cost-of-living increase.

The council in December approved a collective bargaining agreement with the Teamsters Local Union No. 763, which included new salary rates.

During the council’s Feb. 6 meeting, Human Resources Manager Loren Hagstrom reviewed the salary schedule changes. She explained that Finance Director Sirke Salminen and Public Works Director Gary Schimek, both hired in August, have staff vacancies and have worked to find solutions to fill the spots.

Changes to the Finance Department:

– The finance manager position, a non-represented role, will be replaced with a senior accountant. It is a non-supervisory job that will be a Teamsters-represented position. The city is working on an administrative amendment to the Teamsters’ collaborative bargaining agreement to add the position to the contract.

– The new finance technician position will be replaced with an accountant job, a non-supervisory position represented by the Teamsters. The city is also working to add this position to the Teamsters’ collaborative bargaining agreement.

– Increase the hours for the vacant finance coordinator position from 0.75 FTE (full-time employee) to 1.0 FTE. This is for customer service at the front desk and in passport services. In a future budget amendment, the FTE count will be updated.

Hagstrom said all of these changes will save the city about $24,500.

Changes to Public Works:

– Change the stormwater program manager title to environmental program manager, which now includes urban forest management and will soon include managing a Climate Action Plan. The director also plans to move solid waste contract management to this position. There is no proposed change to the salary.

– Add a new position to the schedule called engineering technician. The position will support the stormwater program with inspections year-round and assist engineering with field-related work. The FTE will be transferred from a vacant maintenance worker II position.

There are no net changes to the public works budget, so no budget amendment is needed for the changes made.

In other business, after a public hearing, the council unanimously passed the city’s Stormwater Comprehensive Plan update and rates schedule. No one from the public signed up to speak on the topic.

Mountlake Terrace Stormwater Program Manager Laura Reed first presented the information, which explains short- and long-range concerns for the city’s environmental health, to the council on Jan. 9.

Utilities fees will increase by 6% over four years starting in 2027. The rates will increase by 1.5% annually until 2030. The new stormwater rates are based on the anticipated future revenue requirements from the Stormwater Comprehensive Plan.

During the city council liaison report, Councilmember Rory Paine-Donovan announced his resignation. Read more here.

Other items presented to the council during Thursday’s meeting:

– The city council unanimously passed an ordinance to readopt code language repealed by Ordinance 2864 – MTMC 19.125.020. Associate Planner Sara Pizzo said MTMC 19.125.020(D) was inadvertently left off the proposed ordinance in error. Subsection D states, “For private recreational facilities in RS zones, parking shall be located on the same lot as the buildings or facilities it will serve. Parking on public streets shall not be counted toward parking requirements.”

– DEI Commissioner Patricia Pottinger delivered a speech on Black Americans’ contributions to the U.S. as part of the city’s proclamation of Black History Month. The proclamation was read by Councilmember Erin Murray and received by Mountlake Terrace High School’s Black Student Union President Amaya Brazil.

– Daniel Lokic of the Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce presented the chamber’s accomplishments during 2024, including an event summary of the Light Rail Opening Festival. The presentation materials can be viewed here.

The next city council meeting will start at 7 p.m., Feb. 13, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.

– By Rick Sinnett