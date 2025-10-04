City Council approves new transportation impact fee, EV charging stations and fund structure

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Key takeaways

City Council votes 7-0 to approve the city’s updated transportation impact fee of $6,051.

The council authorizes the city manager to sign an electric vehicle charging station contract with Lights Inc. at a cost of $270,242.

The council approves a new city fund structure proposed by the city’s finance department.

The city proclaims October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Mountlake Terrace City Council on Thursday night approved the updated transportation impact fee (TIF), a city contract with Lights Inc. to install electric vehicle charging stations and a new city fund structure.

The TIF is a one-time charge paid by new developments to help fund infrastructure projects that add capacity and support growth in the city’s transportation system. Established under the 1990 Growth Management Act, TIFs are designed to ensure that new developments contribute their fair share to the costs of expanding and improving transportation networks, such as roads, bike paths and pedestrian facilities.

City Engineer Rich Meredith and City Traffic Engineer John Marek highlighted the costs, rate comparisons with other Washington cities and future projects.

Meredith recommended the TIF rate of $6,051 for a per-person trip, which is nearly a 19% increase from the 2025 rate at $5,086 based on the city’s TIF rate study. In 2016, the maximum TIF was $3,432. For a single-family unit, this translates to a fee of $8,160 since more than one person trip is assigned to that type of development.

The TIF is calculated by starting with the total project cost, minus the cost of fixing old problems that already exist and figure out the percentage of growth that is happening in the city.

Meredith said the main change is shifting from a system based only on vehicle trips to one based on per-person trips. That better accounts for walking, biking and other transportation modes as the city reduces parking requirements and emphasizes multimodal travel. Fees will now support not just streets and intersections, but also bike paths, pedestrian facilities and related improvements.

Meredith added that not all cities use the same calculation method as Mountlake Terrace does. Some base their fees on vehicle trips while others use per-person trips. This means the comparisons are not always “apples to apples,” but the city’s rate is in line with, or comparable to, those of nearby cities, many of which are also updating their methodologies and rates, he said.

Also, the construction cost index in Seattle has increased by 5.9% compared to 2024, Meredith said.

EV charging stations

Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz presented the bid award for EV charging stations for city fleet vehicles, including utilities and police.

These stations are being installed primarily to support the city’s transition to an electric fleet, which is in line with state mandates requiring all light-duty fleet vehicles to be electric or hybrid by 2035. The project also adds some public charging capacity, replacing an out-of-order public charger and increasing overall public access at City Hall.

Betz said the total cost for the EV charging stations project is $270,242. Funding for the project comes from two sources:

$180,242 from the city’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP) funds

$90,000 from a Washington State Department of Commerce grant

The funds will be spent on:

Designing the charging station infrastructure

Purchasing and installing the EV charging stations, including both above-ground and underground electrical work

Replacing an out-of-order public charger with a new dual charger to increase public charging capacity

Covering a 10% contingency for below-ground work and other project-related expenses

Betz said that $109,362 is the low bid the city received from Lights Inc. to cover the construction and installation.

Councilmember Laura Sonmore asked if it is necessary to install all 12 charging stations now, given the city currently has only three electric fleet vehicles – with three more on the way – and a tight budget.

Betz said the grant is based on the number of charging stations that the city plans to install.

“This is the number that we’ve scoped, that we intend to replace,” he said. “It’s not all going to be a one-year replacement project for those vehicles. Obtaining vehicles isn’t always the easiest thing, and we also have to kind of space out to purchase those vehicles. Because of the budget itself, we were never intending to purchase all 12 of them, but it is in our plans to replace it as we go to follow that Washington state mandate.

Betz added that one of the public charging stations is out of order, and this project will also replace that single charger with a dual charger. “[It’s] really popular here at City Hall,” he said.

In other agenda items:

Finance Director Sirke Salminen and Finance Technician Caitland Reinke presented an update to city fund categories, which includes inactivating unused funds, changing the type of certain funds and creating new funds for greater clarity. The main changes involve:

Moving some special revenue funds, such as housing needs and contingency funds, into the general fund category while ensuring their restricted uses remain unchanged.

Creating new, separate funds for specific purposes, such as the opioid settlement and utility assistance, to improve tracking and transparency.

The City Council voted unanimously to adopt the new fund structure.

Details of the fund category changes are on the city’s website.

The City Council proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Mountlake Terrace Police Department Domestic Violence Prevention Coordinator Danielle Singson accepted the proclamation and talked about the purple light bulbs.

Singson said residents can pick up a light bulb package at the Mountlake Terrace police station at no cost, and there is a limited supply.

A recording of the meeting can be viewed on city’s YouTube channel.