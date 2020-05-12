City contact information during public facilities closures

During Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, the City of Mountlake Terrace has closed Interim City Hall, the police station and the public works shop to the public. The city will continue to process building and development permits, inspect essential construction activities, provide police services and maintain grounds and infrastructure.
The Recreation Pavilion is closed to the public with the exception of the city’s child care programs. Playground facilities are closed. Park trails, the boat launch, and fishing pier are open, subject to gathering and social distancing requirements.
Here are some helpful phone numbers and emails should you need assistance:
Police fines and payments may be placed in the police station payment box outside the station or mailed in to 5906 232nd St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043.
City utility payments may be placed in the drop box outside the Redstone Corporate Center II (Interim City Hall) parking lot or mailed to 6100 219th St. S.W., #200, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. They may also be paid online and the city’s vendor is currently waiving the $2 convenience fee. Visit www.cityofmlt.com/167 to learn more about making utility payments.