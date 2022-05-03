City celebrates three new businesses in MLT’s Town Center

A ceremony on Friday evening marked the openings of Baguus Little Asia, Specialty Fitness Pros and Bagdasarov Insurance Agency, a State Farm office.

All three businesses are located in the Arbor Village and Atlas 236 buildings, which together anchor the intersection of 56th Avenue West and 236th Street Southwest. This is in the heart of the Mountlake Terrace Town Center, and a short jaunt from the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center and future light rail.

Bagdasarov Insurance Agency opened elsewhere in 2015, but wanted a new place where they could build more long-lasting connections with customers. They insure cars, homes, lives, businesses, boats and more.

The agency kicked off the trio of celebrations with a champagne reception amid ultra-modern décor and “State Farm red” balloons and ribbon. Located on the ground floor of Arbor Village, next to Banh Mi Bites near Hemlock State Brewing Company, the office has been open since late December.

“Mountlake Terrace hit all the right notes for me with its small-town charm and friendliness,” Bagdasarov said. “I also think the city is currently on the verge of a very major, perhaps even transformational growth spurt, and I certainly want my agency to be a part of it.”

Next, the gathering headed a few doors down to visit Specialty Fitness Pros, a new business offering personal training for individuals and small groups.

Owner and former resident Darius Hollinshed chose Mountlake Terrace because he was familiar with the area, and this location reminded him of home. His interest in personal training stems from his experience rehabilitating multiple sports injuries, and he enjoys the process of rebuilding and helping others.

“As a lifelong athlete, I’ve been able to reap many of the benefits – being happier, being healthier, and taking on life’s challenges more confidently – that come with staying fit,” he said. “I want to help open the doors for others to experience the same.”

Hollinshed, with his wife Molly and their three children, provided a tour of the gym before everyone crossed the street to Baguus Little Asia, located at Atlas 236.

Restaurant owners Takao and Yuko Kikuchi are well known regionally as they previously operated Dragonfish Asian Café in Seattle. Yuko Kikuchi shared that “Baguus” is pronounced “bah ɡo͞os,” which means great, beautiful and having a wonderful time.

This 2,000-square-foot space seats 60, with artistic, stylish decor and a self-serve tap wall with over a dozen choices for beer or wine. The menu is Asian-inspired with bold flavors centered on noodles, potstickers, vegetables, seafood, poultry and rice.

“We want the experience to be easy, quick, affordable and delicious,” Takao Kikuchi said.

Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright presided over the evening, joined by Councilmembers Erin Murray, Rick Ryan and Steve Woodard. Also in attendance were representatives from the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission, Planning Commission, Mountlake Terrace Business Association, and city staff.