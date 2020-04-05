City adjusts council meetings, reminds of other closures, cancellations due to COVID-19

The Mountlake Terrace City Council has changed how it is holding its business meetings, and the content of its agendas, to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order that was recently extended through May 4.

The City Council’s April 6 regular business meeting will be held remotely, with public access to the meeting provided via telephone and internet using the Zoom video conference tool. This remote access for meetings complies with the governor’s suspension of sections of the Open Public Meetings Act as it relates to in-person gatherings, the city says.

During the period covered by the governor’s “stay home” order, city council action is limited to “routine and necessary” items. As such, the April 6 agenda only includes approval of claims and the minutes of past meetings. The April 12 work/study session is canceled and the next meeting after that will be April 16.

“We anticipate upcoming meetings through May 4 to be limited to routine items such as payroll, accounts payable and actions necessary to address the COVID-19 pandemic,” said City Manager Scott Hugill.

The April 6 meeting begins at 7 p.m. and has only two brief approval items after roll call. If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the call-in number is 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting over the internet, follow these steps: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (393-981-200) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (776-1161).

Although the city will not have public comment on the agenda, it is important to note that the public is welcome to email the city anytime at cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us. The Council’s contact information is in the City Happenings newsletter and available online at www.cityofmlt.com/587.

The city asks that questions be sent to “cityhall” email in lieu of social media messaging so they can be promptly forwarded to the appropriate staff member.

The extension of the Governor’s Order also means the Recreation Pavilion remains closed through May 4 with the exception of the city’s child care program. The April 25 Earth Day Volunteer Park Clean Up is canceled. Additionally, the city’s police station will be closed to the public and the city is considering plans to close public access to city hall sometime next week. City services will continue.

For more information about the city’s response to COVID-19, visit www.cityofmlt.com/2060. As new updates become available, they are included in the “Community Update” that is posted throughout the week.

“Thanks to our residents for staying home to protect each other from the COVID-19 virus and for looking out after family, friends and neighbors,” said Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen. “It’s important to continue to be vigilant to not go out unless absolutely necessary as it is helping to reduce exposures. Per the Governor’s Order, please exercise social distancing of at least 6 feet even if you feel healthy because public health officials have cautioned that you could carry the virus without exhibiting any symptoms.”