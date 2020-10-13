City accepting applications through mid-November to amend 2021 Comprehensive Plan

The City of Mountlake Terrace is accepting applications through the middle of November to request amendments to the city’s Comprehensive Plan for next year.

Community members are invited to fill out an application to request a change to the Comprehensive Plan and turn it into Mountlake Terrace Interim City Hall — located at 6100 219th Street Southwest, Suite 200 — by 4 p.m. Nov. 13. Application forms, specific to either text or maps, are available online.

The Comprehensive Plan is a broad-based twenty-year plan that guides the city’s livability. It includes goals, policies and a land use map indicating where land use districts — such as single family, community business or industrial areas — are located throughout Mountlake Terrace. With limited exceptions, the city may update its Comprehensive Plan no more than once a year.

By considering amendments to the citywide Comprehensive Plan, Mountlake Terrace ensures the plan reflects appropriate goals and policies for the community and is consistent with state laws. Proposed amendments may address changes to the Comprehensive Plan map or to specific policies in the plan and subarea plans. If the Mountlake Terrace City Council decides to place a request to amend the Comprehensive Plan on the 2021 docket, the item will be reviewed in 2021.

Any decision to amend the plan would be made by the city council, after recommendation by the city’s Planning Commission. All amendment applications and proposals to be placed on the 2021 Comprehensive Plan Docket will be announced through news releases, publications, mailings, postings, website announcements and other appropriate means.

Public participation and input is important and welcome. Interested parties may sign up for email notifications at cityofmlt.com under “Notify Me” on the homepage. Announcements will also be made on the city’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

For more information about applying for a Comprehensive Plan amendment, or to confirm meeting dates, please refer to the Comprehensive Plan webpage or call the Community and Economic Development Department at 425-744-6207.