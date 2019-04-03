City: 56th and 236th intersection reopened Wednesday, but expect some detours

While the intersection at 56th Avenue West and 236th Street Southwest reopened to traffic Wednesday, the City of Mountlake Terrace said drivers should still anticipate some detours and delays.

The traffic disruptions are related to construction on the city’s Main Street Revitalization Project, which includes installation of larger sewer lines on 56th Avenue West.

“Beginning today, only 236th Street either west or east of 56th Avenue West will be closed during daytime hours,” the city said in an announcement. “56th Avenue will be open to both northbound and southbound traffic throughout the next several weekdays and into next week.”

“There is a lot of work still to be done with the underground utilities,” added Construction Inspector Tom Moehrle. “It’s really complicated, so lane closures are necessary to continue this work.”

The good news is that access to businesses and residences in the area will improve, the city said. Traffic will continue to be diverted through the neighborhoods for the next several weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. In addition, some detours remain in effect for 236th Street Southwest traffic. Community Transit and King County Metro will continue to operate on detour routes to minimize delays.

“We ask for your continued patience as this is a major project with many moving parts,” added City Public Works Director Eric LaFrance. “We appreciate the community’s support of our efforts to revitalize our downtown.”