Citizens invited to submit their photos for City of MLT website redesign

The City of Mountlake Terrace has begun a redesign of its website, and is inviting the public to share photos of the city for inclusion as part of the new design.

According to city announcement, the website redesign is aimed at improving navigation, making information easier to locate, and providing more convenient project updates. New photos, graphics, color scheme and design are included as part of the project. Online payment options are also being considered. The new website is anticipated to be ready in early spring of 2019.

To give the website a fresh look, the city encourages the public to participate in this project by submitting photos to [email protected] by Dec. 1, 2018. Scenic photos, seasonal photos, event photos and any photos of iconic Mountlake Terrace businesses, places, signs or landmarks are welcome. If the photos are used on the homepage banner, they must be over 1 MB and 2200 pixels wide. Upon request, photo credits will be displayed for any photos used.

The city is working with CivicPlus, which designed the city’s website in 2015, and a free redesign was offered at the end of that contract.

“The Puget Sound tegion is changing rapidly and the city needs to keep up with the times,” said Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen. “We look forward to updating our website to reflect the character of Mountlake Terrace, the opportunities and amenities we offer, and how we fit in regionally.”