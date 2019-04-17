Citizens invited to review Civic Campus public art proposals at April 25 meeting

The City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting a public meeting to review renderings and presentations by four local artists selected to present their designs for public art for the new Civic Campus redevelopment project. The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission and selection panel will view the renderings and listen to the artists’ presentations on Thursday, April 25 at 6 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for residents to view proposals prior to the presentations. Each artist has 30 minutes for their presentation, which includes a question-and-answer period. The meeting is open to the public, and comments will be taken following all four presentations. The order of presentations will be: Louise McDowell, Dardi Troen, C. J. Rench and Shannon and Bruce Andersen.

As part of the Civic Campus redevelopment project, which includes a new city hall, police station addition and Town Center Park/Plaza, Mountlake Terrace is implementing city policy to include visual art.

Following an extensive Call for Artists process, four local artists were selected to present their designs to the community. The four proposals identify the future Town Center Park/Plaza as the general area for locating public art. The park/plaza will be located between the new city hall and 232nd Street Southwest and 58th Avenue West.

According to a city announcement, artists were tasked with utilizing innovative methods to create installations that help enliven and activate the Civic Campus, and take into account the architecture of building renderings and design of the park/plaza. All four artists have been called to create an iconic image for Mountlake Terrace, unique to the setting.

“The final installation will create a welcoming sense of place for those who visit, work and live in the city,” the city announcement said. “It is expected that, while the installation will be designed to showcase the work of the regional artist, the end result will encourage public dialogue, understanding and enjoyment of visual art.”

A final recommendation by the selection panel will be forwarded to the Mountlake Terrace Arts Commission, which will then make a recommendation to the city council for consideration.