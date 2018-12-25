Citizens invited to have their say on Town Center Park/Plaza designs

A reminder that citizens are invited to fill out an online comment form for the new Town Center Park/Plaza, which will be located at the Civic Campus adjacent to the new City Hall now under design.
Over 60 residents attended a public open house Nov. 14 to view a presentation and drawings by ARC Architects on a final concept/scheme for the new City Hall and Police Station addition. Immediately afterward, the Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission meeting held a special meeting with the public in attendance for a presentation by Landscape Architects MacLeod Reckord on three concepts related to the public gathering space also known as Town Center Park/Plaza.
The new City Hall will be built on city-owned property located at the northeast corner of the Civic Campus at 232nd Street and 58th Avenue West and the Police Station addition is included as part of the project.
For more information, visit www.cityofmlt.com/1922 or contact Assistant City Manager Stephen Clifton at 425-744-6209 or [email protected].