Citizens invited to have their say on Town Center Park/Plaza designs

A reminder that citizens are invited to fill out an online comment form for the new Town Center Park/Plaza, which will be located at the Civic Campus adjacent to the new City Hall now under design.

Over 60 residents attended a public open house Nov. 14 to view a presentation and drawings by ARC Architects on a final concept/scheme for the new City Hall and Police Station addition. Immediately afterward, the Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission meeting held a special meeting with the public in attendance for a presentation by Landscape Architects MacLeod Reckord on three concepts related to the public gathering space also known as Town Center Park/Plaza.