Citizens invited to comment on MLT Town Center Plan during April 22, May 6 meetings

The City of Mountlake Terrace invites the community to review and provide comments on the Mountlake Terrace Town Center Plan Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) scoping and potential planned action at public meetings scheduled for Monday, April 22 and Monday, May 6.

Both meetings will run from 6-7 p.m. at Interim City Hall Council Chambers, 6100 219th St. S.W. Suite 220. You may attend and comment at one or both meetings.

The proposal includes adoption of an update to the Town Center Plan originally adopted in 2007. Since the plan’s adoption, the city has updated its Comprehensive Plan (2017) and adopted transportation and parks impact fees. The city also issued a State Environmental Police Act (SEPA) addendum to the original Planned Action EIS in 2013 that evaluated changes to the Town Center boundary and growth capacity.

The Town Center Plan update will document current development trends and conditions, update the Town Center Plan vision, goals and policies, and amend the Town Center boundary. Associated code amendments would potentially allow increased building heights in portions of the study. A Planned Action designation was adopted for the Town Center, which facilitates development when it meets the city’s Town Center Plan provisions and mitigation measures.

The Town Center Plan update will also amend the Planned Action Ordinance to reflect changes to the plan, including updated development thresholds. As part of the legislative amendments, the city also intends to update the Economic Vitality Element of its Comprehensive Plan.

The existing Town Center is roughly bounded by 228th Street Southwest on the north, 55th Avenue West on the east, 244th Street Southwest on the south, and 58th Avenue West on the west. The amended Town Center would be roughly bounded by 230th Street Southwest on the north, 55th Avenue West on the east, 237th Street Southwest on the south, and Interstate 5 on the west.

An Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is required. An environmental checklist can be reviewed at City Hall and on the city website at www.cityofmlt.com/1936. The Town Center Update Supplemental EIS will be added to the Mountlake Terrace Town Center Planned Action and Zoning Regulations Final Environmental Impact Statement (Final EIS), published in August 2007, and the Town Center Planned Action Final EIS Addendum, published in April 2013.

The following areas have been identified for discussion in the EIS: land use patterns and policies, aesthetics, public services (e.g., fire protection, parks, schools), and transportation. Two alternatives will be reviewed: No Action and the Proposed Action, which would reflect the updated Town Center Plan and associated development regulations.

The public is invited to comment on the scope of the EIS. You may comment on alternatives, mitigation measures, probable significant adverse impacts, and licenses or other approvals that may be required. Written comments must be provided by 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 to: Christy Osborn, Community and Economic Development Director, City of Mountlake Terrace, 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 200, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043 at [email protected] or by calling 425-744-6207.