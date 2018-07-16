Citizens invited to Coffee with the City on July 18

Citizens, business owners and others from the community are invited to join city officials for a cup of coffee and hear what’s happening in the city at a Coffee with the City event on Wednesday, July 18.

This is a casual event that will be held on Wednesday, July 18 from 6-7 p.m. at the Recreation Pavilion, 5303 228th Street SW. (This Coffee with the City was rescheduled due to meeting conflicts with the original date of July 11.)

Participants are encouraged to ask questions, provide input on city services or just listen to the conversation. The informal setting provides citizens an opportunity to get involved, learn more about city government and its services and hear what’s happening in Mountlake Terrace.