Citizens can have their say during Aug. 5 public hearing on Town Center draft environmental impact statement

During a joint meeting Aug. 1, the Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission and Mountlake Terrace City Council had a chance to discuss the draft supplemental environmental impact statement (SEIS) prepared for the proposed Town Center Plan, which would bring taller buildings and increased density to the downtown core.

Next — on Monday, Aug. 5 — citizens and other stakeholders will have a chance to offer their comments during an official public hearing on the draft SEIS. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in interim City Hall.

The council will also take up several other important matters Aug. 5, including approval of a professional services agreement with Gray & Osborne, Inc. for a sewer system plan rate study, ratification of appointments to the city’s new salary commission, and two public hearings and adoption of ordinances for 1) a 2020-2025 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program and 2) street naming of Van Ry Boulevard. (See related story on Van Ry Boulevard proposal here. The full Aug. 5 agenda is here.)

Citizens and developers were also in attendance at the Aug. 1 work/study session, when they offered a range of comments. These included concerns about a lack of planning for parking and worries that many citizens aren’t even aware of the Town Center Plan itself, which could bring significant changes to downtown Mountlake Terrace.

Lisa Grueter from BERK Consulting, the firm hired to assist with the Town Center Plan process, started off the presentation by explaining that the Town Center Plan and original EIS were completed in 2007. An addendum was completed in 2013 when there was a “small expansion” of the Town Center Plan boundaries. The current draft Town Center builds on the prior work that was done, she added.

The EIS identifies the proposals and potential impacts on a range of alternatives. Among those impacts: land use, transportation, aesthetics, public services and utilities.

Preparation of the draft SEIS started with a scoping process to determine what will be included in the document, and public meetings were held as part of that process, Grueter noted.

The city is continuing to use the Planned Action tool that was part of the 2007 Town Center Plan, which Grueter described as “basically doing homework ahead of time.” By using Planned Action, if a future development “fits the vision of the plan, and implements the mitigation measures in the supplemental EIS, then they (the developers) don’t have to recreate the wheel because the work’s been done and they don’t have to do additional environmental review,” she added.

The council has two alternatives to choose from when considering the SEIS:

The No Action Alternative means the council would following the existing Town Center Plan, as written with the 2013 plan addendum. Grueter stressed that the No Action Alternative doesn’t mean there would be no change in the Town Center. Instead, any development would occur using existing zoning, development districts and height limits.

The Proposed Action Alternative is based on the draft Town Center Plan update that takes into account changes since the 2013 addendum was created — for example, Sound Transit’s light rail station arriving in Mountlake Terrace in 2024 and the likely residential and commercial growth associated with that.

The Proposed Action Alternative takes into account proposals under the draft Town Center Plan Update that would amend Town Center boundaries to create Town Center Core and Town Center Reserve areas, reorganize the Town Center into three core districts and one reserve district, and increase height limits in the Town Center core. It would also:

Establish block-frontage and streetscape standards to govern building access and design.

Amend design standards for building setbacks, open space, pedestrian access and building height transitions.

Amend off-street parking requirements, with less parking required near the transit center.

In evaluating the environmental impacts of the Proposed Action, Grueter said the SEIS draft looks at aesthetic impacts of the draft Town Center Plan, including increased building heights of up to 12 stories near the transit center, with lower heights closer to the edges of the Town Center. The SEIS notes “changes to visual character” from increased building heights and mixed-use building types, “potential conflicts of scale” with low-density neighborhoods due to increased height and density, and “minor increases in shading” along the northern and eastern Town Center Core boundaries.

Under the category of transportation, the SEIS draft noted approximately 930 additional PM peak hour vehicle trips would be created and that increased traffic would necessitate intersection improvements at 230th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West and 234th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West.

However, Grueter did note that the draft Town Center Plan would result in a net benefit for pedestrian and bicycle access because of improved street connections and “smaller blocks.”

In terms of public services, the Proposed Action would result in an increased demand for parks and recreation facilities, fire and emergency medical services, water service and sewage treatment.

The proposal notes, and Grueter confirmed during a follow-up discussion with council members, that developers would help pay for these increased services through mitigation and impact fees, she said.

Councilmembers asked a range of questions related to the draft EIS, including concerns about taller buildings located close to single family neighborhoods.

Community and Economic Development Director Christy Osborn replied that in the majority of the plan, “the tallest heights for structures were oriented along I-5 corridor and closest to the transit center, with the heights decreasing to the east as you get closer to single family.” The same applies to properties to the north, with heights decreasing as they get close to single-family residential neighborhoods. The only area where that does not potentially apply, Osborn added, is on the southern portion of the proposed boundary where there are heights of 12 stories and to the south is an existing single family neighborhood.

“The area to the south is contemplated to be the future area where, once Town Center develops fully within how many years that takes, that then that boundary can be moved to the south for additional development to occur,” she said.

Much of that southern boundary also has the transitional zone which is for three-story town home development, Osborn added, resulting in “a gradual height decrease to the north and the east.”

Later in the meeting, Councilmember Rick Ryan expressed concerns that the proposed transitional zones for the Town Center could result in six- to 12-story buildings adjacent to single-family neighborhoods.

“I can see the high (buildings) over there by the freeway because you don’t have any really residential right next to the freeway,” Ryan said. “But when you have high buildings right next to a rambler, I have some concerns there.”

Planning Commissioner Logan Galyan said that one way to address that issue is through design standards, such as building step-backs, which is part of the plan.

There was also a concern raised by Council President Pro Tem Doug McCardle about ensuring there is adequate parking as population density and vehicle traffic increase.

“The idea with the whole neighborhood is more people living in proximity to transit, so that you wouldn’t necessarily have to bring your car just a few blocks over to the transit center, you would walk,” Grueter responded. In terms of street parking, the draft plan offers potential parking improvements through an improved street grid.

Assistant City Manager Stephen Clifton explained that while the draft SEIS addresses parking ratio changes for development in Zone 1, closest to the transit center, the plan keeps the parking ratios the same in Zones 2 and 3 because “we don’t know what’s going to happen and we won’t know the true impact of light rail until it’s up and running.” There’s a similar thought process for on-street parking — that the city should wait to see what impacts — if any — occur and then address them, he said.

Councilmember Bryan Wahl suggested it would be helpful to be proactive in reaching out to businesses that the city hopes to attract to the Town Center to determine what their parking needs are.

Councilmember Laura Sonmore added it was critical for city planners and the council to have a conversation with residents about their concerns that adequate parking is provided as development occurs.

“Light rail isn’t the end all of everything,” Sonmore said. “If I have to go up north, I’m going to need a car or a bus…because light rail is not going up there for a long, long time.”

Councilmember Ryan then raised an issue related to a last-minute amendment that the Planning Commission made to its Town Center Plan recommendations, involving the southeast corner of 236th Street Southwest, east of the Arbor Village project now under construction. The Planning Commission proposal called for changing the proposed town home zoning to maintain its current mixed use residential/commercial zone, and Ryan asked if the commission could explain its reasoning in suggesting that change.

Planning Commissioner Nick Bautista said he had proposed the amendment given the 236th Street property’s proximity both to the light rail station and Arbor Village, adding he believed it was appropriate to include it as part of the Town Center Plan. Then there was a discussion about the fact that a development proposal has already been submitted to the city for that property, and that including that property within the Town Center could prohibit that project from moving forward.

The city has stressed in past communication that there is no eminent domain being used to take property for the Town Center Plan and added that light rail is the catalyst for new growth and development. “The Town Center Subarea Plan is a long-term vision with the goal of developing a vibrant attractive center filled with offices, restaurants, housing, retail stores, and community amenities,” the city said in a recent news release about the project. “New retail spaces typically follow new residential development and the Plan calls for activating spaces in the downtown that connect to the Transit Center and future light rail station.”

The public comment period on the SEIS draft started July 19 and runs through Aug. 19. After all public comments are collected, they will be reviewed and addressed as the city prepares a final SEIS. The goal is to have that document ready in September, prior to the council’s final decision on the Town Center plan.

In September, the city council is tentatively scheduled for a public hearing Monday, Sept. 16 on the Comprehensive Plan and Development Regulations related to the Town Center Subarea Plan. Final city council action is anticipated for Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

