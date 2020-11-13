Citizens asked to weigh in on planning for Veterans Memorial Park

The City of Mountlake Terrace is gathering feedback from the community on Veterans Memorial Park and would like your input. Visit cityofmlt.com/vetspark to find this survey, which is different than the community-wide Recreation, Parks and Open Space Plan survey you may have already submitted in October.

Over the next eight months, the City of Mountlake Terrace will be developing a master plan for Veterans Memorial Park. The plan will guide future decision-making and development in the park. This treasured park features old-growth natural areas, a playground, gazebo, a veterans’ memorial, picnic areas, and an extensive trail system. Planned improvements include an asphalt ADA-accessible trail with lighting, connecting the Town Center with the future Link light rail station.

Citizen input is important so the city can learn how residents currently use, or want to use, Veterans Memorial Park, including what types of amenities, features and improvements they want to see there. The deadline to respond is Dec. 7.

If you have any questions, email jbetz@mltwa.gov or call 425-640-3101.