Church-hosted Halloween events in Southwest Snohomish County

Churches are hosting free alternative Halloween events for children, youth and families. Here is a listing of Southwest Snohomish County churches that have scheduled events beginning on Saturday, Oct. 28, and running through Halloween evening. (If you know of another event not included in this list, contact us at myedmondsnews@gmail.com).
Pumpkin Palooza
Silver Creek Family Church
5326 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood
Saturday, Oct. 28
2-4 p.m.
– candy, trunk or treating, pumpkin decorating, a cake walk
Trunk or Treat
Northlake Church
19029 North Road, Bothell
Saturday, Oct. 28
4-6 p.m.
– candy, prizes, cocoa, apple cider, bouncy houses, photo booths, decorated cars
Children’s Drive-In Movie Night
Open Door Baptist Church
17014 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood
Saturday, Oct. 28
5-8 p.m.
– candy, prizes, games (children make “cars” out of boxes to watch the movie from)
Pumpkin Carving
Renew Church
2721 164th St. S.W., Lynnwood
Sunday, Oct. 29
Noon-2 p.m.
– pumpkin carving, lunch provided (RSVP at deniseblindberg@gmail.com)
Trunk or Treat
New Life Church
6519 188th St. S.W., Lynnwood
Sunday, Oct. 29
3-5 p.m.
– candy, games (hosted by the Girl Scouts of Western Washington)
Trunk or Treat
Trinity Lutheran Church
6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood
Sunday, Oct. 29
4-5 p.m.
– candy, treats, cocoa
Trunk or Treat
Calvary Chapel Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W., Edmonds
Tuesday, Oct. 31
5-9 p.m.
– candy, food, games
Trunk or Treat
Creekside Church
18527 60th Ave. W., Lynnwood
Tuesday, Oct. 31
5:30-7 p.m.
– candy, prizes
On the Farm Harvest Party
Westgate Chapel
22901 Edmonds Way, Edmonds
Tuesday, Oct. 31
5-8 p.m.
– candy, activities
Trunk or Treat
Alderwood Community Church
3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd., Lynnwood
Tuesday, Oct. 31
6-8:30 p.m.
– candy, live illusionist shows, silent disco (RSVP at www.alderwood.cc)
Halloween Party
Mountlake Church
23302 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace
Tuesday, Oct. 31
6-9 p.m.
– candy, games, popcorn, face painting, a family movie
— By Doug Petrowski
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.