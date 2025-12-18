Christmas services and special events at local churches for 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The tradition and celebration of the advent season continues this year as a number of local churches are adding special services to their regular schedule. Here is a listing of the numerous special services and events being offered over the next few days by churches in South Snohomish County. To add to this listing, send information to myedmondsnews@gmail.com.

Edmonds

Ascension PCA

8224 220th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.ascension-pca.org

– Christmas Eve Candlelight Gathering; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 4 p.m.

Calvary Chapel Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.ccedmonds.com

– Christmas Eve Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.

Community Christian Fellowship

615 Glen St., Edmonds / www.ccfedmonds.org

– Christmas Eve Services; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 4 and 6 p.m.

Edgewood Baptist Church

20406 76th Ave. W., Edmonds / www.edmonds-church.com

– Candlelight Christmas Eve Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 4 p.m.

Edmonds Church of God

8224 220th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.edmondschurch.org

– Candles and Carols Service; Sunday, Dec. 21; 6 p.m.

Edmonds Lutheran Church

23525 84th Ave. W., Edmonds / www.edmondslutheran.org

– Christmas Eve Family Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.

– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 7 p.m.

Edmonds Presbyterian Church

22600 96th Ave. W., Edmonds / www.epc-pcusa.org

– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 11 p.m.

Edmonds United Methodist Church

828 Caspers St., Edmonds / www.edmondsumc.org

– Longest Night Service; Sunday, Dec. 21; 3 p.m.

– Children’s Christmas Pageant; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.

– Christmas Eve Candlelight Services; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 7 and 9 p.m.

Faith Community Church

10220 238th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.faithedmonds.org

– Christmas Eve Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 4:30 p.m.

Grace Lutheran Church

1212 9th Ave. N., Edmonds / www.gracelbc.com

– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 11 p.m.

Holy Trinity Edmonds

657 Daley St., Edmonds / www.holytrinityedmonds.com

– Christmas Eve Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 3 and 11 p.m.

– Christmas Day Service; Thursday, Dec. 25; 10 a.m.

Holy Rosary Catholic Church

630 7th Ave. N., Edmonds / www.holyrosaryedmonds.org

– Christmas Eve Carols; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 4:30 p.m.

– Christmas Eve Mass; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.

– Christmas Day Mass; Thursday, Dec. 25; 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.

– New Year’s Day Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God; Thursday, Jan. 1; 10:30 a.m.

Maplewood Presbyterian Church

19523 84th Ave. W., Edmonds / www.maplewoodpres.org

– Christmas Eve Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 3 p.m.

Mosaic Community Church

21603 85th Ave. W., (Chase Lake Elementary School), Edmonds / www.mosaicnorth.org

– Christmas Eve Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 4:30 p.m.

North Sound Church

201 4th Ave. N., (Edmonds Conference Center), Edmonds / www.northsoundchurch.com

– Christmas Eve Candlelight Services; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 5, 7 and 9 p.m.

Rock of Hope Baptist Church

7812 224th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.rockofhope1.org

– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 5:30 p.m.

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church

21405 82nd Pl. W., Edmonds / www.stalbansedmonds.org

– Christmas Eve Carols; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.

– Christmas Eve Eucharist; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 5:30 p.m.

– Christmas Day Service; Thursday, Dec. 25; 10:30 a.m.

St. Hilda St. Patrick Episcopal Church

15224 52nd Ave. W., Edmonds / www.sthildastpatrick.org

– Christmas Eve Singing of Carols; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 5:30 p.m.

– Christmas Eve Eucharist; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.

– Christmas Morning Service; Thursday, Dec. 25; 10 a.m.

Lynnwood

Alderwood Community Church

3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd., Lynnwood / www.alderwoodcc

– Christmas at Alderwood; Tuesday, Dec. 23; 7 p.m.

– Christmas at Alderwood; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 1, 3 and 5 p.m.

Calvary Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church

16824 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.iamforgiven.com

– Christmas Day Worship Service; Thursday, Dec. 25; 10 a.m.

Christ the Rock Fellowship

16707 13th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.ctrf.com

– Christmas Eve Candlelight & Communion; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.

Creekside Church

18527 60th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.thecreeksidechurch.org

– Christmas Eve Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 7 p.m.

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church

3215 Larch Way, Lynnwood / www.gloria-dei-lutheran.org

– Christmas Eve Worship; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 4 and 10 p.m.

Good Shepherd Baptist Church

6915 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.gsbchurch.com

– Christmas Eve Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.

Maple Park Church

17620 60th Ave. W., Lynwood / www.maplepark.church

– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 10 p.m.

Northwest Church

19820 Scriber Lake Road #1, Lynnwood / www.nwchurch.com

– Christmas Eve Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 4:30 p.m.

Open Door Baptist Church

17014 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.opendoorbaptist.com

– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 7 p.m.

Refuge Church

2609 Larch Way, Lynnwood / www.findrefuge.com

– Christmas Eve Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 9 p.m.

Silver Creek Family Church

5326 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.silvercreekfamily.org

– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.

Sound City Bible Church

17319 Larch Way, Lynnwood / www.soundcitybiblechurch.com

– Eve of the Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 23; 6 p.m.

St. Thomas More Catholic Church

6511 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.stmp.org

– Children’s Nativity Presentation; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 4:30 p.m.

– Christmas Eve Mass; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 5:00 and 7:30 p.m.

– Christmas Day Mass; Thursday, Dec. 25; 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.

– Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God; Thursday, Jan. 1; 10:30 a.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church

6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.trinitylutheranchurch.com

– Christmas Eve Worship; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 1, 4 and 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace / Brier

Bethesda Lutheran Church

23406 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace / www.bethesdalcmt.com

– Christmas Eve Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.

– Christmas Day Service; Thursday, Dec. 25; 10:15 a.m.

Brookview Church

22730 Brier Rd., Brier / www.brookviewchurch.com

– Outdoor Christmas at Brookview; Sunday, Dec. 21; 6 p.m.

– Candlelight Christmas Eve Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 7:30 p.m.

Mountlake Church

23302 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace / www.mountlake.church

– Christmas Eve Candlelight Gathering; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 4 and 6 p.m.

New Song Church

23501 52nd Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace / www.newsongseattle.org

– Christmas Candlelight Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 7:30 p.m.

St. Paul Antiochian Orthodox Church

21236 Poplar Way, Brier / www.stpaul-orthodox.org

– Royal Hours & Typika of Nativity; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 9 a.m.

– Vesperal Divine Liturgy of St. Basil the Great; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 3 p.m.

– Festal Orthros; Thursday, Dec. 25; 8:15 a.m.

– Divine Liturgy; Thursday, Dec. 25; 9:30 a.m.

St. Pius X Catholic Church

22309 59th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace / www.stpxparish.com

– Family Christmas Eve Mass; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.

– Christmas Eve Mass (in Spanish); Wednesday, Dec. 24; 7 p.m.

– Christmas Eve Mass; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 10 p.m.

– Christmas Day Mass; Thursday, Dec. 25; 11 a.m.

– Christmas Day Mass (in Spanish); Thursday, Dec. 25; 1 p.m.

– Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God Mass; Thursday, Jan. 1; 11 a.m.

Three Holy Hierarchs Romanian Orthodox Church

6402 226th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace / www.ortodox.org

– Christmas Eve Vespers; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 4 p.m.

– Matins and Holy Liturgy; Thursday, Dec. 25; 9 a.m.

– Holy Liturgy; Thursday, Jan. 1; 10 a.m.





