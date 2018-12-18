Christmas Eve and Day church services in Mountlake Terrace, Brier

As Christians worldwide prepare to celebrate Christmas 2018, a number of churches in Mountlake Terrace and Brier have scheduled additional services for the sacred holiday. Here are the local churches holding special Christmas week services starting on Sunday, Dec. 23.

Special Christmas Eve, Christmas Day Services 2018 in Mountlake Terrace and Brier

Mountlake Terrace Christian Church, 5304 232nd St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace

— Candlelight Christmas Service; Sunday, Dec. 23, 6 p.m.

Sound Church, 3702 214th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace

— Candlelight Service; Sunday, Dec. 23, 6:30 p.m.

Brookview Church, 22730 Brier Road, Brier

— Candlelight Services; Sunday, Dec. 23, 6:30 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 24, 8 p.m. (no regular Sunday morning service)

St. Paul Antiochian Orthodox, 21236 Poplar Way, Brier

— Royal Hours of Nativity; Monday, Dec. 24, 9 a.m.

— Festal Orthros for the Nativity; Tuesday, Dec. 25, 8:15 a.m.

Terrace Foursquare Church, 21801 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace (in the Mountlake Terrace High School theater)

— Christmas Eve Service; Monday, Dec. 24, 5 p.m.

Life Church NW, 3702 214th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace

— Candle Light Service; Monday, Dec. 24, 6 p.m.

Bethesda Lutheran Church, 23406 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

— Carol and Candlelight Service; Monday, Dec. 24, 7 p.m.

Terrace View Presbyterian Church, 4700 228th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace

— Christmas Eve Candlelight and Carols Service; Monday, Dec. 24, 10 p.m.

St. Pius Catholic Church, 22309-59th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

— Christmas Eve Midnight Mass; Monday, Dec. 24, Midnight