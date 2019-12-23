Christmas Eve and Day church services in Mountlake Terrace and Brier

Here’s a summary of special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day church services in Mountlake Terrace and Brier this year:
2019 Christmas Week Church Services in Mountlake Terrace and Brier
Brookview Church
22730 Brier Road, Brier
— Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Sunday, Dec. 22; 6:30 p.m.
— Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 8 a.m.,
Calvary Fellowship
23302-56th Avenue W, Mountlake Terrace
— Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 6:00 p.m.
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
3215 Larch Way, Lynnwood (unincorporated Snohomish County just north of Brier)
— Christmas Eve Worship Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 4 p.m., 10 p.m.
St. Paul Antiochian Orthodox Church
21236 Poplar Way, Brier
— Royal Hours of Nativity; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 9 a.m.
— Vesperal Divine Liturgy of St. Basil the Great; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 3 p.m.
— Festal Orthros; Wednesday, Dec. 25; 8:15 a.m.
— Divine Liturgy; Wednesday, Dec. 25; 9:30 a.m.
Terrace Foursquare Church
22001 52nd Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace (inside Mountlake Terrace Elementary School)
— Christmas Eve Service; Monday, Dec. 23; 7 p.m.
— Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 4 p.m.
Terrace View Presbyterian Church
4700 228th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace
— Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 10 p.m.
— By Doug Petrowski