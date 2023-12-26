Scene nearby: Christmas Day meals distributed to those in need

Edmonds-based Caravan Kebab owner Shazad Raja — assisted by several volunteers — prepared and distributed 250 meals on Christmas Day to people in need around South Snohomish County. Volunteers came from organizations that included Volunteers of America Western Washington, Fallen Brothers Food Resource, Snohomish County Mutual Aid and Second Chance Foundation.

The boxed meals included curry chicken, vegetable biryani, salad and rice.

An additional 30 meals were distributed to Edmonds police officers working on Christmas.

As we reported in our earlier story, Raja began collaborating on the event with Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember and VOAWW Vice President Steve Woodard last Monday, after speaking to customer Amira Atan.