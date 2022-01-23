Chris Bothwell name CFO of South County Fire

Chris Bothwell has been named Chief Financial Officer of South County Fire.

Bothwell comes to the regional fire authority from the City of Bothell, where he has served as Director of Finance since 2019. He brings nearly 20 years of experience in accounting and finance in the public and private sector.

A certified public accountant, Bothwell earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting at Central Washington University and completed the Public Financial Leadership Academy at the Evans School of Public Affairs at the University of Washington.

“Chris Bothwell brings with him a work history and reputation for collaboration, team building, innovation, and organizational development skills. His insights and experience will assist our RFA to maintain and strengthen our financial stability,” said South County Fire Chief Thad Hovis.

South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services to nearly 270,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated south Snohomish County.