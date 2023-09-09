Chip seal work to start Sept. 11 in some neighborhoods

Major road work is set to start Monday, Sept. 11 in Mountlake Terrace neighborhoods between 56th Avenue West and Terrace Creek Park.

Chip seal, a resurfacing treatment, may take a couple of weeks, depending on weather. Chip seal extends the life of pavement and is more economical than complete re-paving.

During construction, drivers should anticipate delays. Residents will be notified if driveway access is to be interrupted, except during emergencies.

The improvements are funded by the city and through federal recovery dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Questions? Contact project Manager Roth Seng: 425-744-6274, RSeng@mltwa.gov, or City Engineer Rich Meredith: 425-744-6275, RMeredith@mltwa.gov.