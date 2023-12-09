Chimacum ferry should be back in service soon, state ferries chief says

The head of the Washington State Ferries provided an update Friday on work to repair recent vessel damage that has left the Edmonds-Kingston route on one-boat service since late October.

On Oct. 28, the Chimacum — a newer boat in the fleet — broke an engine piston rod while on the Seattle-Bremerton run and had to be docked for repairs. This left travelers in both Seattle and Bremerton stranded because it was the only boat in service for that route.

The lone Edmonds-Kingston boat taking the load is the Spokane, built in 1972.

Chimacum should be back in service soon, said Patty Rubstello, assistant secretary, WSDOT/Ferries Division in her weekly email update. Work on the ferry Walla Walla, which suffered propeller damage in September, “is going well, and we expect the ferry to be back in service in the next month,” she added.

“The return of these two boats will allow us to have a ferry to fill in if another vessel requires unplanned repairs and gives us more breathing room to conduct much-needed scheduled maintenance on our fleet during the slower winter season,” she said.

When the Walla Walla is ready, the ferry system plans to return the vessel to its Seattle/Bremerton route, allowing Kaleetan to move to the Edmonds/Kingston run and restore two-boat service. There is some good news about the Walla Walla: “We were able to combine the propeller work with scheduled maintenance in drydock that would have taken the ferry out of service for a couple months early next year. That is no longer needed,” Rubstello explained.

“Please understand that these plans are the current snapshot in time and could change depending on several factors, like changes in time needed for the current repairs to these ferries or additional vessels needing unplanned maintenance,” she said. “That is why we normally don’t provide such details on boats returning to service, but we know we’re in a difficult situation right now without enough ferries to operate our current schedules, and I wanted to provide an update on where we stand and what we plan to do.”

Also during her update, Rubstello noted that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration recently awarded the ferry system $4.8 million to revamp the passenger areas of the ferry system’s six Issaquah-class vessels. Cathlamet, Chelan, Issaquah, Kitsap, Kittitas, and Sealth were built from 1979 through 1982. The funding will extend the useful life of the aging boats for another five to 10 years while new ferries are built. Last week, the FTA announced 13 grants totaling more than $220 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to ferry systems across the country. The state ferry system has received more than $50 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act over the past two years.

In its quest to build new vessels, the ferry system issued a Request for Information last week to the shipbuilding industry across the U.S. as part of plans to contract for five hybrid-electric Olympic-class ferries. Responses are due in January and will provide critical information for the Invitation for Bid that will be issued in spring 2024. Earlier this year, the Washington State Legislature passed a new law that allows the state to solicit bids nationwide when building new boats. Transitioning to a hybrid-electric fleet is necessary to reduce emissions, ensure resiliency and reduce operations and maintenance costs, Rubstello said.