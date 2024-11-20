Children’s folk music concert with Vyunok Dec. 7 at MLT Library

A music performance by the children’s choir Vyunok is scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

The group will perform folk tunes that will inspire you to sing and dance along, the library said.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave W Mountlake Terrace.

For more information about the event, click here.

To contact Sno-Isle Libraries for questions online, click here.

To request a sign language interpreter, complete the online form here or contact the Mountlake Terrace Library at least two weeks before the event at 425-776-3411 by fax at 425-776-3411.

Interpreters will be provided based on availability.