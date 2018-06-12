Chihuly-replica chandeliers funded by Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation

One of the most spectacular student exhibits you can view at this year’s Edmonds Arts Festival are two Chihuly-replica chandeliers created by Emily Czerwonka’s 4th grade students at Beverly Elementary School. Czerwonka was the recipient of an Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation Art Instruction Grant that financed the project. Students gathered reclaimed plastic bottles, then cut, shaped, and painted them and attached them to a wire mesh core.

After exhibiting at the festival, these impressive sculptures will be on permanent display at Beverly Elementary School. Working as partners, the festival and non-profit foundation work to together to promote art throughout the local area, with Edmonds School District students and teachers as one of their priorities.

View the chandeliers and scores of other artwork from talented students within the Edmonds School District boundaries. Student art displays are located on the lower level of the Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., during the festival on June 15, 16 and 17. Admission is free.

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation gives more than $60,000 annually for art scholarships, educational grants to schools, and community grants to area non-profits; additionally it has given more than $1 million for public art installations and special projects throughout Edmonds. All profit from the annual Edmonds Arts Festival goes toward funding of the Foundation’s programs. Festival dates are June 15, 16 and 17. Learn more at www.edmondsartsfestival.com.