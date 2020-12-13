Chef Dane Catering and food truck menu for Dec. 14-21

Menu for Dec. 14-21
Holiday menu now online and available for ordering
Fresh from the truck entrees:
** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, havarti, tomato, mayo, cranberry sauce on grilled sourdough with choice of side … $11.95
** Pesto Turkey Sandwich – bacon, swiss, tomato, spinach, pesto mayo on grilled sourdough served with choice of side …$11.95
** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, pickled red onions, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with choice of side … $10.95
** Kahlua Pork Sandwich – chipotle bbq sauce, frizzled onions, pineapple coleslaw on a brioche bun served with choice of side … $11.95
** Chicken Burger – seasoned ground chicken patty, swiss, grilled onions, spinach, tomato, sriracha mayo on brioche bun with choice of side…. $11.95
** Beef & Lamb Gyro – lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta, tzatziki sauce on pita served with choice of side $10.95
** A1 Burger – bacon, havarti, lettuce, tomato, frizzled onions, A1 aioli on a brioche bun served with choice of side … $11.95
** Greek Salad – romaine, cucumber, peppers, olives, tomatoes, feta, black pepper lemon dressing …$10.95…. with grilled chicken $13.95
** Roasted Broccoli & Cheddar Soup – topped with shredded cheese served with pita … $6.95
Take ‘n bake frozen meal selection:
Review current selection on the website.
Fun options:
Jumbo Red Velvet Cookie – white chocolate chips….$3.50
Fresh Baked Cookies – $20 per dozen
Butterscotch Rice Krispy Treats – $20 per dozen
Chicken Empanadas – $20 per dozen
Truck locations:
Monday – Seaview neighborhood, Edmonds – 5-5:30 p.m.
Monday – Faith Community Church by Hickman Park, Edmonds – 6-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – closed for private event
Wednesday – downtown Edmonds – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Monday – 12/21 – Faith Community Church 5-6:30 p.m. — 15% of sales will be donated to Nourishing Networks on behalf of Faith Community Church
Locations and online ordering links available on our website.