Cheers — Celebrate Oktoberfest in Edmonds Sept. 20-21

When you hear “Oktoberfest” you might conjure up visions of German celebrations with beer, sausages, lederhosen, and chicken dances. The First-ever Edmonds Oktoberfest, scheduled for Sept. 20-21, will have all of those elements (yes, even lederhosen), along with several local tie-ins.

Edmonds Oktoberfest is hosted by Edmonds Rotary, and is a major fundraiser for the service organization. The club will use proceeds to fund local scholarships, support the multigenerational Edmonds Waterfront Center replacing the Edmonds Senior Center (it has pledged $50,000 toward the project) and most important, will work with the City of Edmonds to help build an inclusive playground at the new Civic Park in downtown Edmonds.

More than 30 types of beer will be flowing from local craft beer makers in the tasting area at Frances Anderson Playfield on Main Street. Music will be playing through the festival from local area bands. Food trucks will be on hand serving up delicious morsels to please the crowds.

The first-ever Pet Parade will be part of Edmonds Oktoberfest. Dog owners have the opportunity to take their pups for a community walk around downtown Edmonds and then compete for a prize in one of the contests (including biggest dog, smallest dog, owner-dog look alike and more). The pet parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The Kids Korner will have free bouncy houses and numerous kids-related activities that are being provided by local non-profit organizations. This Kids Korner is sponsored by multiple downtown Edmonds businesses.

The 5k Fun Run has participants from all over Edmonds and the beneficiary of the proceeds is Washington Kids in Transition, which provides basic needs to homeless students and their families in the Edmonds School District. The 5K kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday and runners can register on the Oktoberfest website. All runners receive a free t-shirt (it will not be officially timed as it’s truly a fun run).

Supporters of this inaugural event include: Main Street Commons, Kaufer DMC, Rick Steves, Terry Vehrs/Windermere Real Estate, King Lasik, Branding Iron, Aussie Pet Mobile, Edmonds Community College, Alliant Coffee, Westgate Leasing, Roy Carlson, Harbor Square Dental, Darwins, Walnut Street Coffee, FIS, 1st Security Bank, PCC, Rejuiced Studio, The McNaughten Foundation, The Wooden Spoon, Rogue, HouseWares, Cline Jewelers, Edmonds Bookshop, Reliable Floor Coverings, Ombu Salon + Spa, Chermak Construction, Sittauer Gouge Group, Judge Okoloko, Judge Thompson.

Edmonds Oktoberfest takes place Friday, Sept. 20 from 4:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. (21 & over only please) and Saturday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. (21 & over only after 6 p.m. please).

For tickets and all the details, visit edmondsoktoberfest.com .