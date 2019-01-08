Check out Verdant’s healthy lifestyle programs to start your new year off right

A new year often means a new start. If you want lifestyle changes that you can sustain, take a look at the Verdant Health Commission’s Getting to Goal Weight Reduction Class on Wednesday, Jan. 9, the Mediterranean for Life six-part program starting Thursday Jan. 17, or the weekly Healthy Living Coaching Group for support and accountability. There are even more classes listed on our calendar at verdanthealth.org/events/.

All of the classes are held at Verdant, 4710 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

Getting to Goal Weight Reduction

Getting to Goal focuses on identifying nutrition and physical activity modifications to support your efforts. Led by a registered dietitian, you’ll identify behavior modifications that support your big-picture health goals. You will also set short-term steps that are achievable and measurable so you can sustain your new habits. After this introduction class you can sign up for free individual consultations with the dietitian for up to 6 sessions, so you get the support and education you need to make permanent lifestyle changes.

This free class takes place from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 9. Register or learn more at verdanthealth.org/events/event/getting-to-goal-weight-reduction-class-jan-2019/.

Mediterranean for Life

Verdant’s Mediterranean for Life program is based on the Mediterranean Diet, a plant-centered, anti-inflammatory diet. This eating pattern promotes health, prevents many chronic illnesses, and is highly recommended by physicians. The program is run by a registered dietitian nutritionist and is based on research done by the University of North Carolina, a CDC Prevention Research Center.

Mediterranean for Life program details:

6 group sessions focused on healthy eating, exercise, and changing lifestyle habits.

Program features a culinary demo, weekly recipes, and food samples.

Each session included personal goal setting and strategies to fit your needs.

Program fee is $35 per person (scholarships available) and includes a comprehensive manual.

Program will be offered 3 times in 2019. The first series runs Jan. 17 – Feb. 21, 2019.

This $35 program runs six consecutive Thursdays: Jan. 17, 24, 31; Feb. 7, 14, and 21, 2019 from 6-7:30 p.m. (The group will meet from 6-8 p.m. on the first night, Jan. 17.) The program includes a one-time fee of $35, and scholarships are available for those who qualify. Register or learn more at verdanthealth.org/events/event/mediterranean-for-life-program/.

Healthy Living Coaching Group

Would tips and ideas from health experts help you prioritize your health and reach your goals? Join Verdant’s free, weekly coaching group for support, accountability, and motivation to improve your habits and live a healthier life!

The coaching group is not a “plan” or “diet,” but it is an opportunity to learn goal-setting strategies, nutrition tips, physical activity ideas, debunk health myths, and stay accountable. Facilitated by nutrition and exercise professionals, the group meets every Tuesday from 6-7 p.m. This is a drop-in program. Specific nutrition and physical activity topics are updated in advance at verdanthealth.org/events/event/healthy-living-coaching-group/.