Charles (Chuck) Huffman: Longtime Edmonds teacher and principal enjoyed fishing, traveling

Charles (Chuck) Huffman
1931 to 2023
Charles (Chuck) Huffman, longtime Edmonds teacher and Principal, passed away January 19 at his Kenmore home at the age of 91. He was born to Ethel and Raymond Huffman in Walla Walla, raised in Eastern Oregon, and graduated from Whitman College and the University of Washington. He is survived by his wife, Cathie Hogue Huffman and his children Kyle Huffman (Sofeea), Eric Huffman (Meg) and Katherine Kenison. His grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews gave him special delight and he was happiest when fishing on the Olympic Peninsula, beachcombing for agates, traveling, gardening, rooting for The Dawgs, and telling his stories.
