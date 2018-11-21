Changes to Sound Transit train, bus schedules for Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Sound Transit says that riders should expect service reductions for the holiday weekend, including limited Sounder trains that will serve shoppers and commuters the day after Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Day service

Sounder commuter rail will not operate.

ST Express bus routes will operate on Sunday schedules.

Link light rail will run on Sunday schedules.

Day after Thanksgiving service

Commuters and holiday revelers can beat the traffic by taking Sounder, ST Express bus service or Link light rail on one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

Sounder service will operate on a modified schedule the day after Thanksgiving to accommodate riders wanting to participate in holiday activities. A morning train from Everett will leave at 6:45 a.m. and arrive in Seattle at 7:44 a.m. The return train departs King Street Station at 5:05 p.m.

ST Express buses will operate regular weekday service.

Link light rail will operate on Saturday schedules.

More holiday schedule information can be found at soundtransit.org/Rider-Guide/Holiday-service.

Community Transit also has announced holiday-related service changes and you can learn about those here.