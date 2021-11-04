Change your clocks, check your smoke alarms this weekend

This Sunday, Nov. 7, marks the end of daylight savings time. The State Fire Marshal’s Office encourages you to check your smoke alarm when turning back your clocks.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, working smoke alarms save lives by cutting the risk of dying in a home fire by half.

Smoke alarms should be installed in every bedroom, in hallways outside bedrooms, and on every floor of the home, including basements.

Smoke alarms with non-replaceable batteries are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years. Replace the smoke alarm if the manufacture date is more than 10 years old.

For smoke alarms that have replaceable batteries, change the batteries out with new ones.

Press the test button to ensure your smoke alarm is working properly. Also make sure everyone in the home knows the sound a smoke alarm makes and how to respond if it goes off.

Rental housing must also have working smoke alarms. Contact your landlord or property manager if your rental home does not have smoke alarms installed. Maintenance and testing of smoke alarms is the responsibility of the tenant.

And for those who follow the issue, it’s true that the Washington State Legislature two years ago adopted permanent daylight saving time. But the measure can’t take effect until Congress acts on the Sunshine Protection Act, sponsored by U.S. Sen. Patty Murray of Washington and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida. According to this Nov. 3 story in The Seattle Times, that federal measure would amend the Uniform Time Act of 1966 and allow states to adopt permanent daylight saving time.