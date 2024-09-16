Chamber of Commerce to host Marketing 101 at Diamond Knot Sept. 24

Join the Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce for their Marketing 101 seminar and marketing event from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 atDiamond Knot Brewpub, 5602 232nd St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace.

Sarah Frost will present the basics of marketing and help you discover tools and strategies to effectively promote your business. Network and mingle with Mountlake Terrace business owners and increase your B2B sales.

There will also be raffles with prizes.

Tickets are $20 for the public and free to chamber members.

To purchase tickets, click here.