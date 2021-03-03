Challenge for Change Virtual 5K puts focus on health and wellness

More than 350 people participated in last weekend’s inaugural Challenge for Change Virtual 5K, part of the Edmonds School District’s Black Lives Matter Month of Action.

The event raised more than $7,300 for additional Black Lives Matter Year of Purpose events, such as Arts in Action on March 12. Arts is Action is a student talent showcase honoring student activism, hosted online through the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

The run organizer was Courtney Wooten of Suburbia Rising, described as an educational resource for progressive people in suburban and rural areas looking to bring passion and real change to their neighborhoods. Wooten said the event was created “to bring awareness and action on health and wellness—both physical and mental—especially for our communities of color and the Black community.”

Erin Jones — a Washington leader of racial healing and social justice — and Richard Taylor Jr. — an Edmonds mental health expert, author and speaker –launched the weekend with a series of inspirational videos that encourage wellness and health. Participants received an activity calendar for continued involvement and were eligible for raffle prizes from local businesses, including Salish Sea Brewing, Walnut Street Coffee, and CJ’s Barbershop.

Team We Run for Hunni BLM won first place for the most participants with 36. Team Maplewood was second with 30 and Team Madrona K-8 was third with 25.

Challenge for Change was a joint effort of the Edmonds School District and the Communities of Color Coalition. Title sponsors were Hunniwater, Ombu Salon and Spa, and Girls on the Run of Snohomish County.

For more information or to volunteer for next year’s event, email challengeforchange5k@gmail.com and follow the event page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Challengeforchange5k/.