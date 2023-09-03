Center lane closure on 236th St SW set to start Sept. 5

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 5, Sound Transit’s contractor will be at 236th Street Southwest near the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center for curb and road work. This will require the closure of the median on 236th Street Southwest between the Interstate 5 northbound off-ramp and Van Ry Boulevard.
The work will be conducted day and night through Wednesday, Sept. 13.
