Celtic Christmas Concert Dec. 10 to benefit Chase Lake School’s Safety Net Program

A Celtic Christmas Concert set for Monday, Dec. 10 at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church will benefit Chase Lake Community School’s Safety Net Program.

The event begins at 7 p.m. at St. Alban’s, 21405 82nd Pl. W., Edmonds. This year’s concert features a varied program of European- and Celtic-infused Christmas music featuring the international ensemble of Irish flutist Brian Dunning, German and American vocalists Marc Gremm and Janet Marie Chvatal, and American keyboardist and vocalist Jeff Johnson.

Over the years, the ensemble has developed a unique blend of contemporary Celtic, classical and sacred styles in concerts throughout Germany and in the U.S., including a rare performance at Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria in 2009. The evening will feature music from Johnson and Dunning’s instrumental recordings and vocal material from the quartet’s recording, Antiphon.

The Chase Lake School’s Safety Net Program works to reduce hurdles to success caused by poverty, homelessness, and family disruption. The program provides immediate emergency help with basic needs (food, clothing, transportation) as well as family advocacy and help connecting with community providers. The goal is to provide a safe and stable environment to students so they can focus on their education. Chase Lake Community School serves children from across the Edmonds School District.

Your donation of cash or non-perishable food is your admission to the concert. For information call 425-778-0371 or email [email protected].