Cellist Nathan Chan to be featured soloist at Cascade Symphony Orchestra’s Jan. 10 concert

Classical cellist Nathan Chan will be the featured soloist when the Cascade Symphony Orchestra – under the direction of maestro Michael Miropolsky – performs its next concert — “From the New World” – on Monday, Jan. 10. The concert will feature the musical works of Russian composers Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, as well as Czech composer Antonin Dvorak.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA), 410 4th Ave. N. A pre-concert lecture at 6:30 p.m. by KING-FM radio personality Dave Beck will preview the musical highlights for the evening.

Performances will open with Rimsky-Korsakov’s colorful “Suite from the Tale of Tsar Saltan.” Dvorak’s “Symphony from the New World” is a favorite symphonic work for both the audience and the orchestra. It is called “the best ninth symphony” by Miropolsky, and was originally part of the March 2020 concert that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chan, described by Miropolsky as “brilliant,” last played with the Cascade Symphony in March 2019. He will perform Tchaikovsky’s “Variations on a Rococo Theme.”

A member of the Seattle Symphony, Chan has performed as a soloist with the San Francisco Symphony, the Royal Philharmonic, Albany Symphony, Reno Philharmonic, and Hong Kong Chamber Orchestra. The young virtuoso has worked with conductors who include Leonard Slatkin, James Gaffigan, Donato Cabrera, Alexander Prior, Alasdair Neale, Edwin Outwater, Laura Jackson and David Allen Miller.

Chan made his musical debut at the age of 3 by conducting the San Jose Chamber Orchestra, having discovered his musical interests by emulating the styles of conductors he saw on videos. They included Seiji Ozawa, Herbert von Karajan and Leonard Bernstein. His imitations while a toddler were viewed as so intuitive that he caught the attention of San Francisco Opera assistant conductor Sara Joblin, who took the young Nathan under her wing.

Due to the current uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, tickets are only being sold on an individual concert basis. Per-person ticket prices are $27 for adults, $22 for seniors (60-plus), $15 for students with an ID; and $10 for youth (12 and younger).

Tickets can be purchased online through the ECA website and by telephone at 425-275-9595). The ECA Box Office may be reached by email at boxoffice@ec4arts.org. The ECA Box Office is currently open noon-5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and for extended hours during performances.

Joining other performance arts venues in the region, the ECA is requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for entry to all performances and events in the theater. Masks are required inside the ECA. The venue’s complete and up-to-date regulations can be found at ec4arts.org.

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony Orchestra, its upcoming season, and any updates are available online at www.cascadesymphony.org.