Cellist Nathan Chan returns as soloist for Cascade Symphony presentation of ‘Bartok and Chausson’ concert Jan. 13

Maestro Michael Miropolsky promises “an evening of exciting discovery” when the Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO), under his direction, presents its Bartok and Chausson concert at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA), 410 4th Avenue North, in Edmonds.



“We have never before performed any of the pieces (in the upcoming program),” Miropolsky said.

He said that the concert will open with the “brilliant ‘Romanian Folk Dances’” by Hungarian composer Bela Bartok. “What a great piece, bursting with vital energy,” according to the CSO music director.

Cellist Nathan Chan, a longtime favorite of Cascade Symphony concert audiences, returns as the evening’s soloist to perform Concerto for Cello by Austrian composer-pianist Friedrich Gulda.

“Although it was written only 45 years ago and one may think of this concerto as just another modern musical experiment, you may be surprised at how accessible it is,” Miropolsky said. “This concerto’s unique style is a mix of classical and jazz, and has no parallels in the cello repertoire.

Chan is an ideal performer for Gulda’s composition, as his career is fueled by a passion for connecting people through music and technology. His multi-faceted cello career encompasses solo, chamber music and orchestral performance. He has performed with renowned orchestras, including the San Francisco Symphony and The Royal Philharmonic, and participated in the Marlboro Music Festival. Chan serves as the assistant principal cello of the Seattle Symphony. He has a master’s of music degree from Juilliard.

The concert also will feature Norwegian composer Christian Sinding’s Rustle of Spring, a “gorgeous miniature,” as described by Miropolsky.

It will be followed by French composer Ernest Chausson’s Symphony in B-flat, op. 20.

Chausson’s piece will mark the “completion of our orchestra’s multi-season journey through the five most significant French symphonies of all time,” Miropolsky noted. “For Chausson, this symphony was not an ‘easy baby.’ Some days, the composer was literally stuck on one measure for hours, not being able to move on. Fortunately, at the end of his grueling work, this symphony became one of Clausson’s finest compositions.”

A pre-concert lecture at 6:30 p.m. by KING-FM radio personality Dave Beck will preview the musical highlights for the evening.

Concert ticket prices are: $30 for adults; $26 for seniors (60-plus); and $10 for youth (12 and younger).

Tickets can be purchased online through the ECA website and by telephone (425-275-9595). The ECA box office may be reached by email at boxoffice@ec4arts.org. and is currently open noon-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and extended hours during performances.

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony Orchestra, its upcoming concerts, and any updates are available online at www.cascadesymphony.org.