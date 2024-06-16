Celebrating Juneteenth in Mountlake Terrace

Posted: June 15, 2024 7
Sno-Isle Libraries Executive Director Lois Langer Thompson welcomes community members to the Mountlake Terrace Juneteenth Commemoration Saturday at the Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus and library.
Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright speaks to the crowd.
William Paige Jr. of the Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission reads a Juneteenth Proclamation to open the event.
Teresa Courtney (left) and Kermet Apio (center) give out information at the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion table.
Cynthia Gahan (left) of Art For Wellness works with a table of young artists.
Representatives of the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County have fun with some future voters.
L & S Soulfood and BBQ serves food on Saturday.
DanVo’nique Bletson-Reed (left) of the Millenia Ministries and Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee and 44th District State Sen. John Lovick participate in a panel discussion.
Event attendees Sebastian (left) and Raphael check out some balloons, waiting for a heavy thunderstorm to pass over Mountlake Terrace at midday.
Olympia Edwards, CEO of Project Girl, passes out information at the Juneteenth event.
Austin (center) rings a cowbell for Edmonds Warriors Junior Football.
Josh (left) and Pa Ousman Joof provide rhythm for the celebration.
Youngsters at the event.

Mountlake Terrace residents and visitors celebrated the history and spirit of Juneteenth during a “Juneteenth: More Than a Day” event at the Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus Saturday.

The event featured hands-on family friendly activities, speakers and food. Participants included the Access Project, Project Girl Mentoring, Sno-Isle Libraries, the City of Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission and the city council.

Juneteenth – also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day – is a portmanteau of June 19 and marks the day when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 and informed the last enslaved outpost of African Americans in the Confederate South that they were no longer under bondage.

— Photos by Joe Christian

 

