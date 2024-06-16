Celebrating Juneteenth in Mountlake Terrace

Mountlake Terrace residents and visitors celebrated the history and spirit of Juneteenth during a “Juneteenth: More Than a Day” event at the Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus Saturday.

The event featured hands-on family friendly activities, speakers and food. Participants included the Access Project, Project Girl Mentoring, Sno-Isle Libraries, the City of Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission and the city council.

Juneteenth – also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day – is a portmanteau of June 19 and marks the day when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 and informed the last enslaved outpost of African Americans in the Confederate South that they were no longer under bondage.

— Photos by Joe Christian