‘Celebrating 50 Years of the Vietnamese Refugee Experience’ at Mountlake Terrace library March 30

April 2025 marks 50 years since The Fall of Saigon in 1975, which led to one of the largest refugee crises in modern history. Thousands of Vietnamese families fled their homeland, leaving behind their loved ones and everything they knew in search of safety and a more promised future. To honor and reflect on this journey, the Mountlake Terrace Library will host “Departure, Survival, Success: Celebrating 50 years of the Vietnamese Refugee Experience” from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 30.

This event is sponsored by Mountlake Terrace resident Tu-Ha Nguyen. As a Vietnamese refugee, Nguyen continues to honor her family by preserving and sharing the powerful stories of those who lost everything yet found the strength to rebuild. “I want people to know what a refugee sounds like, looks like — both then and now,” Nguyen said. “And to understand that without love, inclusion and community, we all risk becoming refugees in one way or another.”

The March 30 event will illuminate the Vietnamese refugee experience through three key themes: departure, survival and success, Nguyen said.

Departure will examine the final days of the Vietnam War in 1975 as South Vietnam fell and as Vietnamese families and individuals were forced to flee. There will be an excerpt from the film Last Days in Vietnam, followed by a presentation, Q&A, and a discussion led by James A. Anderson, an Asian history professor from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Survival will touch upon the jarring realities of refugee camps. Families spent months or even years apart before finding permanent homes. A short scene from the film Green Dragon will play, illustrating the realities of camp life. Tony Bui, the film’s co-writer and producer — a Sundance Festival Award-winning filmmaker — will also participate in the March 30 event.

Success will illuminate the resilience of Vietnamese refugees who rebuilt their lives in the U.S. and around the world. This final segment will celebrate the contributions, strength and cultural impact of the Vietnamese community over the past 50 years.

Those who wish to watch one or both movies in full length before the library event are welcome to do so. Last Days in Vietnam can be found on Kanopy and accessed with a Sno-Isle library card. Green Dragon, starring the late Patrick Swayze and Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker, is available via YouTube.

“Departure, Survival, Success” will run from 2-4 p.m. March 30. A Zoom feed will be available for those who cannot attend in-person.

To get the Zoom link or more information, follow the DSS event page on Facebook or follow @dsstuha.bsky.social on Bluesky. The organizer requests no direct messages to either account.

The DSS Team is accepting questions in advance of the event. If you have a question related to the presentation, the movie segments and/or other aspects of “Departure, Survival, Success,” email vietdssallies@gmail.com.