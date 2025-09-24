Celebrating 45 years, Arts of the Terrace show runs through Sept. 27

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

What began 45 years ago with simple plywood panels at the old Mountlake Terrace High School gym has grown into an event that draws hundreds of artists from across the U.S. Sponsored by the Mountlake Terrace Arts Commission and the Friends of the Arts, Arts of the Terrace features more than 360 pieces of artwork this year, including paintings, miniatures, sculptures and photography.

The juried art show opened Saturday, Sept. 20, and runs through Sept. 27 at the Mountlake Terrace Library event rooms at 23300 58th Ave. W. Admission is free, and the exhibit is open to the public.

Arts Advisory Commission member Judy Ryan said there was enough funding this year to install special lighting that highlights all the artwork. In previous shows, the primary lighting were ceiling lights, she said.

“One thing that artists tell us when they come to the show is they can’t believe how professional the show is and how every piece of artwork is lit in this show,” she said. “It’d be a big difference if it didn’t have the light on it.”

Ryan said that the art commission charges 25% of the sale price, which goes to help fund the exhibit.

“These [artists] spend a lot of money on framing and their art supplies,” she said. “Because I’m a painter, I know how much it costs.”

Exhibit hours are Monday to Thursday from noon-6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

For the list of winners, visit mltarts.org.