Celebrating 20th anniversary, Puget Sound Artists’ Gift Show returns Nov. 20 to downtown Edmonds

The Puget Sound Artists’ Gift Show celebrates its 20th anniversary with 22 participating artists offering their work this Saturday, Nov. 20 at ArtWorks, 201 Dayton St., Edmonds.

The show has returned after being shuttered last year, due to COVID restrictions. Show owner Barb Goodfellow Childs considered closing the show permanently, but past participating artists convinced her to re-open for 2021. “It was an extremely hard year for artists, with an entire year’s shows gone and galleries closed for months at a stretch.” Childs said “Artists kept on creating, it was a way to stay sane during a very stressful year, and I just want to support them.”

The show was born in Childs’ living room over 20 years ago, where she and her sister hosted an open house for friends and family. Two years later local artist friends were added and the show moved to a church basement in Lynnwood. Shortly after it migrated to downtown Edmonds, where it’s been held ever since.

The show presents local artists who turn their art into affordable gift items during the holiday season. Some gifts are originals: pottery, glass, jewelry, fine knits, weaving, small paintings and photography. Other gifts are created by reproducing original artwork images onto gift items: calendars, greeting cards, magnets, wooden boxes, luggage tags and coasters. Additionally, some artisan gifts — all locally created — have been added: natural soaps, body balms, raw honey, beeswax candles, blended teas and paper-crafted gift toppers, hostess gifts, ornaments, and festive table decor.

“And there has to be chocolate, we have to offer delicious chocolate,” Childs added. This year Mukilteo Chocolate Company will be selling truffles, peppermint bark and a host of other delectable treats.

Childs also noted this year seems special, bringing artists and customers back together again. “We’d like to celebrate family and friends. This month my mom turns 90, she used to own a yarn shop on Whidbey Island and she’s been knitting up a storm during quarantine. Along with her beautiful hats and glovelets, she knit miniature ornaments – mittens, stockings, sweaters, and hats. They are adorable!” The creative matriarch is accompanied by daughter Barb (pottery), daughter Molly (wood/pottery), granddaughters Kate (pen & ink/computer art) and Annie (photography), grandson-in-law (printmaking/photography) and unofficial daughter Happi (paper favors/jewelry).

The community is invited to the show this Saturday, November 20 at ArtWorks. Show hours are 10 a.m.-4:30. ArtWorks offers free on-site and street parking. To allow for more visitor comfort, organizers have widened the aisles, will provide disposable masks at the door and are choosing not to serve refreshments this year to promote continual mask-wearing while indoors. Artists and their art may be previewed at www.childspottery.com

— Submitted by Barb Childs