Celebrate World Dachshund Day June 22 at Lynndale Park

Celebrate World Dachshund Day from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, June 22 at Lynndale Park Ampitheater in Lynnwood.

Why June 22? “The shortest day im the southern hemisphere and the longest day in the northern is a time to celebrate our short-long dogs,” organizers said.

There will be a walk, a photo op and a bring-your-own picnic.

Questions? Email info@KizzieJones.com.

