Celebrate World Dachshund Day June 22 at Lynndale Park

Celebrate World Dachshund Day from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, June 22 at Lynndale Park Ampitheater in Lynnwood.
Why June 22? “The shortest day im the southern hemisphere and the longest day in the northern is a time to celebrate our short-long dogs,” organizers said.
There will be a walk, a photo op and a bring-your-own picnic.
Questions? Email info@KizzieJones.com.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.