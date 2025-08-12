Celebrate SeaScare in Brier on Aug. 13

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Join Carmichael the Sea Cucumber, Barnacle Billy and friends for Brier’s SeaScare festival on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 13.

The Porchlight Parade begins at 7 p.m. on Brier Road, starting at 232nd Street Southwest and ending at 236th Street Southwest in the heart of the Brier Business District.

The Kid Zone presented by Elsner Law Firm will be open 6-8:30 p.m. with free bouncy house, petting zoo and games in the parking lot at 23711 Brier Rd.

Following the parade, come to the business district for live music presented by Vita Momenti, the SeaScare Salmon Derby (free drawing for a salmon) and the Kids Pie Eating contest (sign up at the Brier Parks Board booth in front of Jason’s Java).

The event is presented annually by the City of Brier Parks and Recreation Board. Learn more at www.seascare.com