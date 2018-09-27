Celebrate Schools 5K Provides Important Funds for Schools

How will you Celebrate Schools this year? Participate in the Foundation’s 10th Annual Celebrate Schools Monster Mad Dash 5K – just around the corner on Saturday October 6 at 8 am at Alderwood Mall. Decorate your running shoes, don your best costume, bring your best friend and raise funds for our schools!

Each year, pride for our schools shines bright at this fun-filled community event. Last year over 1100 participants—students, parents, teachers and community members—came out to run, walk and wag. Schools engage in a little friendly competition for the title of largest team. Businesses also form teams to show their support for our schools. Our high school drumlines entertain attendees are with a raucous performance. All this fun, the Foundation for Edmonds School District, with the support of participants and community sponsors, is also raising important funds for our schools.

Event proceeds support both our schools and the Foundation. Fifty percent of the net proceeds are directly granted back to participating schools, and the other 50 percent goes to support all the Foundation programs that benefit our students including post-secondary scholarships, stipends for College in the High School tuition, fees for both PSAT and World Language tests, weekend meals for homeless students and more.

Participating schools use their Celebrate Schools 5K event proceeds in ways as varied and unique as each of their participating campuses. Lynndale Elementary uses funds to support its free afterschool enrichment programs which includes activities like Running Club and Art Club. Westgate Elementary has uses funds to provide small group math instruction time to students needing additional support. Terrace Park Elementary funds outside training for teachers on innovative math instruction practices. Edmonds Elementary replaced recess equipment like jump ropes, hacky sacks and Frisbees to keep their students active and moving. Meadowdale Middle school uses funds for software that allows them to translate their family newsletters into Spanish. This is just a small sample of the myraid projects Celebrate Schools proceeds have funded over the past few years. All benefitting student learning.

Register to participate in the Celebrate Schools 5K today. Show your support and pride for our schools and raise important funds at the same time!

For more details on the event, visit the event page. Questions? Contact the Elizabeth Wiley at the Foundation by email or phone, 425-431-7341.

— Sponsored by Foundation for Edmonds School District