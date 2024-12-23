Celebrate magic of winter plus stuffed animal sleepover at Brier Library Jan. 11

Join Keeth Monta Apgar and The Harmonica Pocket for a celebrating winter performance from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Brier Library.

Grab your favorite stuffed animal, put on some cozy pajamas and celebrate the magic of winter with books, ukuleles and silly-sweet seasonal songs about snowmen, warm woolen mittens, and ice cream falling from the sky in Snowing Ice Cream with Harmonica Pocket.

When you and your stuffies are done rocking out, the library will tuck them in for their sleepover. On Tuesday, you will be reunited with your animal and get a scrapbook showing their overnight adventures at the library!

We will keep all stuffed animals until they are picked up.

The Brier Library is located at 23303 Brier Rd., Brier.

To request a sign language interpreter, complete the online form or contact the Brier Library at least two weeks before the event.

Interpreters will be provided based on availability.