Monday, September 29, 2025
HomeEventsCelebrate Korean Harvest Moon Festival at Edmonds Waterfront Center Oct. 2
Events

Celebrate Korean Harvest Moon Festival at Edmonds Waterfront Center Oct. 2

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?

Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Edmonds Waterfront Center President and CEO Daniel Johnson, center, joins others in mixing bibimbap during the Korean Chuseok celebration in 2023. (File photo)

Celebrate Chuseok — the Korean Harvest Moon Festival — and get to know your Korean American neighbors from 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

The free event is sponsored by the Korean American Historical Society, the Greater Seattle Korean Association and the Korean Community Service Center, in partnership with the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

The evening will feature a variety of performances and cultural activities, including:

  • Live Music Performance
  • Mono Drama
  • Traditional Korean Cuisine: Bibimbap and seasonal desserts, including rice cakes, fruits, and cinnamon ginger tea.

The event will be emceed by Jessica Hong, a local comedian known for her performances in improv, sketch, musical comedy and stand-up.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave. in Edmonds. You can RSVP here.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Events Calendar

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by MLTnews.com

Website by Web Publisher PRO