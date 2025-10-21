Celebrate Dog-O-Ween in Brier Oct. 25

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Dress up your pooch and join in Brier’s Dog-O-Ween Costume Contest on Saturday, Oct. 25, at Bobdog Park (normally known as Bobcat Park), 3140 236th St. S.W.
Festivities begin at 2 p.m. with off-leash playtime for the pups. Costume parade and judging begin at 3 p.m.
Winners will be awarded prizes donated by local businesses including Pet Adventure, Bow Wow Fun Towne, Vita Momenti, Neighbor Pet Food and Patty’s Eggnest.
A food drive will benefit Concern for Neighbors Food Bank. The event is organized by City of Brier Parks Board volunteers.
