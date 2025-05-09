Celebrate Bike Everywhere Day on May 14 starting at Interurban Trail near Lake Ballinger

The North Sound Bicycle Advocates invites the public at their Celebration Station on Wednesday, May 14, from 6:30 to 9:00 a.m. on the Interurban Trail at 228th Street Southwest between Highway 99 and Lake Ballinger.

Whether you’re biking to work, to school or just out enjoying the ride, stop by for free coffee, trail mix and other goodies. The group will be sharing information about their efforts to make cycling safer and more accessible for everyone.