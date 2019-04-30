Celebrate 34th annual Edmonds CC powwow, ‘Restoring the Salish Sea,’ May 4-5

Edmonds Community College’s Native American Student Association hosts its 34th annual powwow, “Restoring the Salish Sea,” May 4-5. The powwow brings together students, families, and communities to celebrate American Indian singing, drumming, dancing, and arts and crafts.

This event is free and open to the public. Dance and drum grand entries start 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday; and 1 p.m., Sunday in Seaview Gymnasium, 20000 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

This year, musician and educator Arlie Neskahi, of the Dine’ (Navajo) Nation of New Mexico, is the master of ceremonies. He is well known for his performance, composition and knowledge of traditional music. The college also welcomes arena director, Frank Goes-Behind; head men’s dancer, Jay Painter; head women’s dancer, Shannon Hooper; host drum, Indian Heritage; and sound, Randy Vendiola.

The college said in an announcement that is it “committed to providing culturally enriching educational opportunities throughout the event through traditional storytellers, elder performances, and healthy and sustainable traditional food options.”

Powwows are social gatherings — open to all people — celebrating American Indian tribes’ traditions, styles of dance, songs, families, and friendships. Dancers and drummers come to the college’s powwow from tribes throughout the Northwest and United States, including locally from the Muckleshoot, Lummi, Puyallup, and Suquamish tribes.

In addition to hosting the annual powwow, students and employees participate in a variety of environmental, service-learning, and cultural activities throughout the year that supports local tribes and tribal members.

For more information, go to edcc.edu/powwow. For directions to campus, go to edcc.edu/campus. For questions, contact Lia Andrews at [email protected].